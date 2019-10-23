Starbucks unveils phantom frappuccino for Halloween

The coffee chain is celebrating the spooky holiday with a black and green drink. It's a blend of coconut milk, mango and pineapple flavors mixed with "lime slime."

(FOX NEWS) — If you like your coffee black in every sense of the word this new creation from Starbucks is right up your alley.

In honor of Halloween, the coffee giant is debuting a “phantom frappuccino”.

The black-and-green drink is a blend of coconut milk, mango and pineapple with a lime-flavored slime mixed in throughout.

You can top it off with dark whipped cream made from coconut milk and charcoal powder.

Vegans will also be happy to know it’s entirely free of animals products.

You’ll have to take a trip abroad to try a sip, though.

The spooky concoction is only being offered at locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

You can find it on menus for just five days beginning October 26th.