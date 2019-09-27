Starbucks unveils holiday gift collection

The coffee chain debuting a lineup of tumblers, blends and gift cards to get customers in the christmas spirit.

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks is kicking off the countdown to the most wonderful time of year.

The coffee chain giving fans a sneak peek of this year’s holiday merchandise.

The seasonal collection includes five new tumblers, coffee mugs and reusable water bottles as well as festive gift cards and Christmas-themed coffee blends.

All items cost 25 dollars or less and will be available in store locations nationwide.

For now, the company is keeping the items’ official release date a secret but promising customers they will be coming soon.