Starbucks unveils holiday gift collection

Business

The coffee chain debuting a lineup of tumblers, blends and gift cards to get customers in the christmas spirit.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks is kicking off the countdown to the most wonderful time of year.

The coffee chain giving fans a sneak peek of this year’s holiday merchandise.

The seasonal collection includes five new tumblers, coffee mugs and reusable water bottles as well as festive gift cards and Christmas-themed coffee blends.

All items cost 25 dollars or less and will be available in store locations nationwide.

For now, the company is keeping the items’ official release date a secret but promising customers they will be coming soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss