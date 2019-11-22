Starbucks unveils Black Friday deals

Starting November 26th, the coffee giant will sell brewed refill tumblers for $40. And if you bring it back to stores in January, you can get a free grande coffee or tea.

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks‘ signature red cups and holiday drinks are already back in stores but the festive celebrations don’t stop there.

The coffee giant announcing its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

On Tuesday, grey brewed refill tumblers will go on sale for $40.

Starbucks is calling it the gift that keeps on giving.

During the month of January, customers can get a free grande hot coffee or tea when they use the container in stores.

Gold foil tumblers will also be available for $9.95 each through December 25th.

And on Cyber Monday, the company will throw in an extra five dollars with the purchase of a $20 or more e-gift card.

