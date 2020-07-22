Starbucks to update rewards, more ways to pay

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

This fall, Starbucks customers won't have to reload their reward cards to pay for their beverage of choice.

(CNN) — If you can’t get enough of the triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat whites from Starbucks or whatever drink you fancy, listen up.

If you use the Starbucks app, you’ve probably been through the reloading rigmarole.

But soon, you won’t have to reload your card at all.

Don’t get too excited just yet though, the announcement came out Tuesday but the changes don’t start until this fall.

So here’s the deal:

Instead of loading up money on the app to buy your beverage of choice, Starbucks says you’ll just scan your app to get the star rewards and then you can pay with cash, debit or credit, or some mobile wallets.

The Starbucks app was among the first and most successful rewards apps.

It drives loyalty by giving customers deals and free food for purchases.

More from MyHighPlains.com: