Starbuck's pumpkin cream cold brew marks the chain’s first new pumpkin coffee beverage to join the menu in 16 years

(FOX NEWS) – Set for a major debut, Starbucks brewing up its first new pumpkin flavored drink since the introduction of the coffee behemoth’s popular pumpkin spice latte in 2003.

The new drink is a pumpkin cream cold brew.

It will be available starting Tuesday with the return of the java giant’s fall menu.

The pumpkin spice latte is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal drink by far, selling 424 million per year.