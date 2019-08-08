Starbucks offers free trip to Costa Rica

As part of their summer game campaign, the coffee giant is offer players to win a free vacation to a Starbucks' coffee farm in Costa Rica.

(FOX NEWS) – Starbucks wants to send you on a free tropical vacation!

The coffee giant announcing the launch of its 2019 summer game.

It’s a virtual board game loosely resembling Monopoly.

Players spin a dial and move around to spaces featuring games and mystery options.

Starbucks says winning mini-games can give you the chance to collect different pieces, which can be used to unlock prizes.

One lucky winner will get a trip to Starbucks’ coffee farm in Costa Rica.

The second-place prize is 90 days of free nitro cold brew.

You must be a Starbucks rewards member to play and, you’ll need to use your Starbucks card to purchase items from the restaurant in order to get more spins to move around the board game.