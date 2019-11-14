Starbucks offers bogo on holiday drinks Thursday

The coffee giant is offering a buy-one-get-one free on any handcrafted drink between 2-7pm this Thursday.

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks wants to give you double the drinks for half the price.

The coffee giant announcing its buy-one-get-one event.

Company officials say the BOGO deal applies to any handcrafted beverage.

But here’s the catch.

You need to download the free Starbucks app to get your happy hour coupon and, you need to order your drink in a size grande or larger.

The deal is only at participating stores this Thursday between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m.