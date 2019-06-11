Starbucks launches reusable cups

The coffee giant launching a reusable cup system at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Customers requesting a plastic cup can sip as they walk around

Simply dropping it off at one of five collection bins before boarding their flight.

Customers can still opt for a paper cup but, it comes with a six cent fee.

Roughly seven-million paper cups are used each year at Gatwick Airport.

Starbucks hopes their 2,000 reusable cups can help reduce the waste.

The company is on a mission to save 7,000 disposable cups in this month’s trial. 

