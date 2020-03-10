Starbucks is testing new compostable cup

The coffee giant is testing a new recyclable and compostable cup across select markets.

(FOX NEWS) — A new compostable cup is coming to Starbucks and you may not even notice the difference.

The chain is testing out a new recyclable and compostable cup in select stores.

Some cities including New York, San Francisco, and Seattle will begin using them.

The new cups are still made of paper but the inside is coated with a compostable liner.

Currently, standard Starbucks paper cups have a plastic liner a feature which means they can’t be broken down by industrial composters.

Officials say they will also be testing the new cups in select stores across London and Vancouver.

