Starbucks installing AI-enabled coffee machines

Coffee by computer: Artificial intelligence is being added into the coffee mix at Starbucks

(FOX NEWS) — It may be less likely a Starbucks barista gets your name wrong thanks to artificial intelligence.

The company told analysts it plans to install 4,000 AI-enabled coffee machines in its stores by the end of the year; looking to have one in every store by 2022.

Starbucks says automated machines will help reduce wait times and also track what drinks are popular.

