Starbucks expands happy hour

The company will include all handcrafted drinks grande size or larger in an effort to expand growth

(FOX NEWS) — Starbucks happy hour is expanding.

Starting today the popular coffee chain will offer buy-one-get-one free on any grande or larger handcrafted drink.

The deal includes a range of beverages from frappaccinos to cold brews and takes place on Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Before this, the deals were limited to certain drinks, now, the coffee world is your oyster.

In order to take full advantage of the sales, you need to download the official Starbucks app and set up an account.

The rewards program has more than 17 million active members in the US this year.