Starbucks debuts Halloween reusable cups

The coffee chain releasing its new spooky, Halloween reusable cups just ahead of the fall and holiday season.

(FOX NEWS) – One coffee company wants to help you get into the spooky spirit, sustainably.

It may still be summer but, Starbucks is launching a new reusable cup with a Halloween theme.

It comes in a matte black finish and features a studded design.

This new container will hold up to 24 ounces of liquid.

Meaning there’s plenty of space for your pumpkin spiced beverages throughout autumn.

The coffee giant confirming the release of the Halloween cups this fall.

But some Instagram users have found stores already carrying the new items.

Plus, Starbucks will give you 10 cents off your drink when you bring in a reusable cup for your order