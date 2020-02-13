Sprite Ginger launch

(NBC NEWS) — Sprite is rolled out a new flavor Wednesday.

Sprite Ginger and Sprite Zero Sugar Ginger hit store shelves.

It adds a hint of ginger to the lemon-lime flavor Sprite is known for.

Both are available in 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce, and two-liter bottles.

The drink was developed in response to the surging popularity of ginger-flavored sparkling drinks

