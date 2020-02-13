Sprite Ginger launch

Business

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — Sprite is rolled out a new flavor Wednesday.

Sprite Ginger and Sprite Zero Sugar Ginger hit store shelves.

It adds a hint of ginger to the lemon-lime flavor Sprite is known for.

Both are available in 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce, and two-liter bottles.

The drink was developed in response to the surging popularity of ginger-flavored sparkling drinks

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 36°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

Don't Miss