For the first time, you can book a weekend getaway at the iconic distillery grounds in Kentucky. All for the price of one bottle of bourbon.

(FOX NEWS) —Good news for bourbon fans.

You can soon spend the night at Jim Beam’s distillery.

For the first time, the bourbon brand is opening its 20th century home for you to rent on AirBNB.

Beginning October 21st, guests over the age of 21 can book an exclusive stay at the company’s distillery grounds in Clermont, Kentucky.

You can only request one night, but your reservation comes with a free guided tour, barbecue dinner and bourbon tasting.

The house can accommodate six people and costs only 23 dollars the price of one bottle of the brand’s signature liquor.

Reservations will be available through the end of the year on a first come first serve basis.