Space X to send private citizens to space in 2022

Elon Musk’s Space X is partnering with the company Space Adventures to send four people into the cosmos by mid 2022.

Tourists will soar among the stars at a record high orbit for five days catching views of Earth only seen by astronauts.

Private citizens interested in lifting-off in the spacecraft, Space-X Crew Dragon, will first have to endure a few weeks of training and shell out a ton of money.

Although there is no specific price yet, experts predict it could cost tens of millions of dollars.

