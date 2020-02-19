Space X to send private citizens to space in 2022

(FOX NEWS) — This company wants to send you to space.
Elon Musk’s Space X is partnering with the company Space Adventures to send four people into the cosmos by mid 2022.
Tourists will soar among the stars at a record high orbit for five days catching views of Earth only seen by astronauts.
Private citizens interested in lifting-off in the spacecraft, Space-X Crew Dragon, will first have to endure a few weeks of training and shell out a ton of money.
Although there is no specific price yet, experts predict it could cost tens of millions of dollars.
