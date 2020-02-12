Southwest asks passengers to report unwelcome behavior

Southwest flight attendants tell passengers to call out "unwelcome behavior" as part of new policy

(FOX NEWS) — One airline is taking a proactive approach to preventing any in-flight shenanigans.

During pre-flight emergency briefings on Southwest Airlines, passengers will be specifically reminded to let flight attendants know about any “unwelcome behavior.”

A member of Southwest’s Communications Team telling Fox News it’s message will be, “We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to a flight attendant.’”

Southwest says the change reflects its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for its customers and employees.

Travel Pulse reports Southwest flight attendants have several options for dealing with these sorts of situations.

Responses include re-seating a passenger away from where the unwelcome behavior took place requesting the offending passenger stop the behavior notifying the captain and even seeking law enforcement assistance upon landing in certain circumstances.

