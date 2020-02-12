Southwest asks passengers to report unwelcome behavior

Business

Southwest flight attendants tell passengers to call out "unwelcome behavior" as part of new policy

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — One airline is taking a proactive approach to preventing any in-flight shenanigans.

During pre-flight emergency briefings on Southwest Airlines, passengers will be specifically reminded to let flight attendants know about any “unwelcome behavior.”

A member of Southwest’s Communications Team telling Fox News it’s message will be, “We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to a flight attendant.’”

Southwest says the change reflects its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for its customers and employees.

Travel Pulse reports Southwest flight attendants have several options for dealing with these sorts of situations.

Responses include re-seating a passenger away from where the unwelcome behavior took place requesting the offending passenger stop the behavior notifying the captain and even seeking law enforcement assistance upon landing in certain circumstances.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 20°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 44° 20°

Thursday

40° / 19°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 40° 19°

Friday

50° / 22°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 22°

Saturday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 31°

Sunday

72° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 30°

Monday

70° / 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 37°

Tuesday

40° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 40° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
40°

42°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

Don't Miss