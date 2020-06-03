Southwest Airlines offers buyouts and temporary paid leaves

(FOX NEWS) — Southwest Airlines reportedly offering buyouts and temporary paid leave to its workers.
Southwest’s CEO, in internal documents seen by Reuters, says the move is needed in order to survive a slow recovery from the covid19 pandemic.
The airline received more than $650 million dollars in the second round of stimulus.
It’s predicting flying capacity will probably be down about 30-percent in the fall.
Southwest hasn’t imposed any layoffs or furloughs in its 49-year history.
Most employees are being offered leaves of a minimum of six months with benefits and 50-percent of pay.
Pilots are being offered 61-percent of pay.
