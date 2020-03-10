SoulCycle launching home-fitness bike this week

(FOX NEWS) — SoulCycle looking to make peloton – feel the burn.
The company is releasing its long-awaited home-fitness bike.
Select markets can pre-order the bike for $2,500 – beginning Friday.
The company is also offering a $40 dollar streaming service that includes fitness classes from SoulCycle, Pure Yoga and Equinox.
