SoulCycle launching home-fitness bike this week

SoulCycle goes after Peloton with at-home bike that streams on-demand classes

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — SoulCycle looking to make peloton – feel the burn.

The company is releasing its long-awaited home-fitness bike.

Select markets can pre-order the bike for $2,500 – beginning Friday.

The company is also offering a $40 dollar streaming service that includes fitness classes from SoulCycle, Pure Yoga and Equinox.

