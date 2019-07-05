Sonic debuts new “mocktail” inspired slushies

Breaking News
The chain restaurant serving up three cool new cocktail inspired slushies this summer - including strawberry daiquiri, pina colada, and reaper spicy margarita.

Listen up foodies.

Sonic now has a line of cocktail inspired slushies, just in time for summer.

The chain restaurant announcing the release of three new “mocktail” slushies.

Launching two sweet flavors including pina colada and strawberry daiquiri.

The third fiery one is “reaper spicy margarita.”

Be careful though, the company says this one is infused with flavors from one of the world’s hottest chili peppers.

Sonic is famous for its drive-thrus and these treats are definitely something you can actually drink and drive with.

