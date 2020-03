Carriers are experimenting with adding an extra inch to middle seats

(FOX NEWS) —Some carriers are trying to make flying in the middle seat a bit more comfortable.

Frontier and Spirit are among the airlines that are experimenting with adding an extra inch to widen the middle seat on their planes.

So far, airlines have reported a spike in comfort scores since implementing their new arraignment.

However, don’t expect the extra room to come for free, as airlines may soon charge for the more comfortable middle seats.