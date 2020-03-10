Social media tips for working from home

Out of office advice: viral Twitter thread offers tips for working from home

(FOX NEWS) — More and more workplaces are advising their employees to work from home amid Coronavirus concerns.

And, people on Twitter are offering some helpful tips for those that might now know how to work remotely and be productive.

But a “how to work from home” Twitter thread is now trending with hundreds of responses giving advice.

For example, one Twitter user says to steer clear of the TV.

She also suggests putting your phone on another desk in another room and planning your time wisely.

And, most importantly, do not nap!

Another tip, fill the room your working in with as much natural light as possible to keep you up and alert.

More from MyHighPlains.com: