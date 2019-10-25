Snickers giving away one million free candy bars

(FOX NEWS) — Snickers is serving up a real treat this Halloween.

The brand is giving away one million bags of chocolate bars for free.

Snickers originally pledged to dole out its iconic candy if a petition to change the date of Halloween was passed.

The movement was unsuccessful, however, the company is still following through on its promise.

To get a free bag of fun-sized treats, visit onemillionsnickers.com and sign up for a gift card.

The deal is going on through October 31st or while supplies last.