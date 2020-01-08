SmileDirectClub signs deal with Walmart

(CNN) — SmileDirectClub, a company that makes clear plastic teeth aligners, has landed an exclusive deal to sell dental care products at Walmart.
It’s a very welcome development for SmileDirectClub, which was one of the worst-performing IPO’s of 2019.
The company’s stock surged Monday after they announced the deal.
SmileDirectClub’s oral care product line will include an electric toothbrush, a tooth whitening system, flosser, and toothpaste.
It will also have an ultrasonic UV cleaner to sanitize retainers, dentures and more.
The toothbrush will cost $24.98 and the whitening kit will be $39.98.
