Skittles releasing new pack with “Disgusting” zombie flavor

(FOX NEWS) — A popular candy company is bringing a limited edition spooky flavor back from the dead.
Mars Wrigley announcing the return of its zombie skittles flavor.
The delicacy is returning to store shelves just in time for Halloween but these sweet treats don’t come without a few tricks.
Each bag contains fruity flavors including petrifying citrus punch, mummified melon, boogeyman blackberry, chilling black cherry, and blood-red berry but be careful because there’s also a “Rotten” zombie flavor mixed in.
The creepy candy will be the same color as the sweet flavors leaving trick or treaters to guess which skittles are tasty and which ones are tainted.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Company will pay you to live in an RV without internet
- Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients
- Flushing can spread the coronavirus, study says
- Blood pressure meds may reduce COVID-19 severity
- Mario and Luigi go on “Mario Kart” joyride through NYC