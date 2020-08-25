Skittles releasing new pack with “Disgusting” zombie flavor

Zombie skittles are hitting the market for the Halloween season and each pack has one hidden flavor the brand is proudly calling "Disgusting"

(FOX NEWS) — A popular candy company is bringing a limited edition spooky flavor back from the dead.

Mars Wrigley announcing the return of its zombie skittles flavor.

The delicacy is returning to store shelves just in time for Halloween but these sweet treats don’t come without a few tricks.

Each bag contains fruity flavors including petrifying citrus punch, mummified melon, boogeyman blackberry, chilling black cherry, and blood-red berry but be careful because there’s also a “Rotten” zombie flavor mixed in.

The creepy candy will be the same color as the sweet flavors leaving trick or treaters to guess which skittles are tasty and which ones are tainted.

