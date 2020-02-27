Skechers working with Goodyear on footwear

Skechers partners with Goodyear to use its tire rubber in shoes.

(CNN) — Your next pair of kicks might have the grip of a rain tire.

Skechers has partnered with the Goodyear tire and rubber company to use its rubber technology in shoes.

The shoe company says that will provide better stability for runners and excellent grip on slippery surfaces.

The rubber being used on the shoes has a special polymer that includes soybean oil.

The Goodyear performance outsoles are already available on an assortment of walking and running shoes.

Other footwear categories from Skechers — like trail and work shoes — will incorporate the Goodyear rubber later this year.

