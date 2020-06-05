Simon Property Group sues GAP

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the country, is suing one of its biggest tenants, Gap, saying it failed to pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges due during the coronavirus pandemic.

(NBC NEWS) — The nation’s largest mall owner is suing one of its biggest tenants.

Simon property group is suing GAP.

Simon says apparel retailer GAP failed to nearly 66-million dollars in rent and other charges due during the coronavirus pandemic.

The battle in Delaware state court highlights the mounting tension between retail landlords and their tenants.

The suit was filed Tuesday, and more are expected.

Many landlords are also beginning to send default notices to retailers that have skipped payments.

GAP said in late April that it stopped paying rent on its temporarily shuttered stores, amounting to about $115 million in monthly expenses in North America.

