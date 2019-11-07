Sausage-scented wrapping paper is here

(FOX NEWS) — Christmas morning will be here before we know it and Jimmy Dean wants you to wake up and smell the holidays.
The breakfast company introducing its latest food-centric creation sausage-scented wrapping paper.
Each roll is infused with the savory aroma of the brand’s popular breakfast meat.
But, you’ll have to participate in a gift exchange to snag one.
Just cook your favorite recipe featuring Jimmy Dean sausage and submit a photo of your dish online.
And if you prefer to keep your wrapping paper unscented, you can choose a different prize including a glass sausage ornament, sausage-flavored candy canes, and cowboy slipper boots.
Submissions will be accepted through December 17th, or while supplies last.