Sausage-scented wrapping paper is here

Jimmy Dean is hosting a holiday recipe gift exchange to kick off the Christmas season. You could win meat-scented wrapping paper, sausage-flavored candy canes and more.

(FOX NEWS) — Christmas morning will be here before we know it and Jimmy Dean wants you to wake up and smell the holidays.

The breakfast company introducing its latest food-centric creation sausage-scented wrapping paper.

Each roll is infused with the savory aroma of the brand’s popular breakfast meat.

But, you’ll have to participate in a gift exchange to snag one.

Just cook your favorite recipe featuring Jimmy Dean sausage and submit a photo of your dish online.

And if you prefer to keep your wrapping paper unscented, you can choose a different prize including a glass sausage ornament, sausage-flavored candy canes, and cowboy slipper boots.

Submissions will be accepted through December 17th, or while supplies last.

