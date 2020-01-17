Saturday is National Use Your Gift Card day

(FOX NEWS) — Tomorrow may be a good day to get out and buy yourself something nice because it’s National Use Your Gift Card day.

Now that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have all had their moments.

Welcome to America’s newest shopping holiday.

This Saturday will mark the first-ever National Use Your Gift Card day, a reminder to consumers who may have received gift cards over the holidays to use them rather than allowing them to potentially diminish in value and eventually expire.

The National Retail Federation says an estimated $1 billion dollars in gift cards go unused each year.

