Samsung’s foldable phone hits US this week

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold finally has a US launch date

(FOX NEWS) – Samsung’s foldable phone is finally hitting the US.

The phone has a screen that folds together like a book.

And Samsung will start selling it on Friday.

There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.

The tech giant had put the phone’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s folding screen.

Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.

The Samsung Foldable phone costs nearly two thousand dollars.