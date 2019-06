Many are already ditching their bikini-season goals and are heading straight to Sam's Club to purchase a 3.5 pound berry cheesecake.

Hello, cheesecake.

Goodbye, diet!

More than a few people may be saying those words when they check out a jumbo cheesecake being offered by Sam’s Club.

In fact, this particular cheesecake weighs a whopping three-and-a-half pounds.

It has a graham cracker crust, whipped topping, and plenty of strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

The company says the cakes are made fresh daily at Sam’s Club stores, and the dessert can serve up to a dozen people.