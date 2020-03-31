Sam’s Club releases gelato macarons

One scoop or two? No cone needed for the newest dessert from Sam's Club.

(CNN) — Can’t travel to Italy or France?

Well, how about a dessert inspired by sweet treats from both countries?

Oui oui!

Sam’s Club just reinvented the typically American ice cream sandwich with the Gelato Macaron.

Authentic Italian Gelato is sandwiched between light and fluffy French Macarons.

The frozen goodies come in a variety pack featuring four classic flavors — pistachio, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel.

No passport required for these but you do have to be a Sam’s Club member.

And they won’t be around for long.

Gelato Macarons will only be in stores through mid-April.

