Sam’s Club goes chainwide with same day pickup

Sam’s Club rolling out same-day pick-up service available in all locations nationwide.

Customers who place orders through sam’s club website or mobile app can pick up their orders within four hours or less the same day.

The Walmart warehouse club chain says the pick up is free but orders cannot exceed 15 items.

Clients can pick up their orders inside the store or the drive-through lane.

Also, shoppers can just park at a designated space and have their items brought to them.

However, shoppers must notify the store upon arrival.