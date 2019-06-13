Rose-colored berries that taste like rose are here

Calling all rosé lovers.

These new summertime berries could keep you “berry” happy.

Driscoll Foods has come out with a cool treat to make you pine for rosé wine.

The berries are actually a new breed of non-GMO, light-pink colored strawberries and raspberries that taste like the fruity wine.

The raspberries are a cross-breed of golden and red raspberries.

Some fans say the rosé berries have a peachy-floral aroma as well.

The berries are only in stores from June to September and are available now at Whole Foods in Northern California, and Fresh Direct and Baldor stores on the east coast.