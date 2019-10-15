Ron Swanson gets his own scotch

The actor who plays Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation" is getting his own whiskey after displaying his love for the beverage both on and off screen.

(FOX NEWS) — Fans of the TV show “Parks and Recreation” can now drink like one of the main characters.

Nick Offerman is getting his own booze.

The actor who played Ron Swanson on the hit series is partnering with scotch brand Lagavulin.

TV buffs can recall Ron Swanson showing his love for the scotch on camera.

Now, Offerman is bringing that love off screen with this limited edition single malt scotch he helped make.

The Offerman edition Lagavulin is an 11-year-old scotch with 46 percent alcohol by volume.

The company says it has notes of spice and dried fruit.

It’s now available while supplies last for just under 75-dollars a bottle.