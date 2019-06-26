Robots could take 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030

The use of robots is on the rise.

The use of robots is on the rise.

According to a new report — machines could take over 20-million manufacturing jobs around the world in the next decade.

Oxford economics, a global forecasting and quantitative analysis firm, released its report Wednesday saying robots could displace about 8.5-percent of the global manufacturing workforce.

Robots are becoming cheaper than many human workers, in part because of the falling costs of machines.

Oxford economics warns the potential downside of automation is that it could increase income inequality.

In the US, they say Oregon, Louisiana, Texas, Indiana and North Carolina are the most vulnerable.

That’s because those states are reliant on manufacturing jobs that could disappear because of robots.