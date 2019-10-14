Reusable food storage bags of the future

These sustainable food storage bags are blowing up on Amazon right now. They're airtight baggies designed to keep all types of food fresh for days.

(FOX NEWS) — These aren’t your average food storage bags.

Amazon is selling reusable silicone food storage bags from wohome.

The airtight bags are designed to keep food and even liquids fresh for days.

The bags don’t have any chemicals and are heat and cold-resistant.

After you finish the leftovers you stored in them, you don’t have to throw the bag away.

You simply put them in the dishwasher, and they come out as clean as when you first got them.

The six-pack of bags usually costs 38 dollars but they’re on sale now for 29.

There are currently hundreds of positive reviews on them, so you may want to check them out for a cleaner storage solution.