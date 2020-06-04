Red Robin to open more locations in June

(FOX NEWS) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers expects to have 270 dining rooms re-opened by June 7th with limited capacity.
That’s about 65-percent of its company-operated restaurants.
It is seeing encouraging results at restaurants in the pacific northwest and west coast.
There are more than 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada.
