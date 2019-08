(FOX NEWS) – With September just a few days away many fall-themed foods are hitting shelves.

Kellogg’s is bringing back a fan-favorite snack for autumn, Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats.

The crunchy snack puts a pumpkin-flavored twist on the classic marshmallow squares.

It’s already been spotted in stores, so check out your local grocery chain to find it.

You better hurry, though.

The product is available for a limited time only.