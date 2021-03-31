PUC lifts utility service termination moratorium

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has lifted the utility service termination moratorium. Effective April 1st , 2021, utilities can resume service terminations through the regular process set forth by PUC regulations.

Customers with payment difficulties should call National Fuel Customer Service, 1-800-365-3234, to discuss the many payment options and financial assistance sources available.

The PUC is requiring utilities to offer extended payment arrangements to customers experiencing payment difficulties.

Extended payment arrangements also are available to small businesses experiencing issues. Available customer assistance programs include:

LIHEAP – federally funded program provides financial assistance to income eligible customers. Visit https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx.

ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) – federally funded program created to help renters dealing with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible tenant households may receive assistance with paying rent as well as utility and home energy bills. Customers should be aware that this program has a higher income eligibility than LIHEAP.

Visit www.dhs.pa.gov/coronavirus/pages/emergency-rental-assistance-program.aspx or call 211 for more information.

National Fuel also offers several assistance and payment options. Customers should not

hesitate and call, 1-800-365-3234, to discuss the following programs:

LIRA – reduced-rate monthly bills between 10% and 80% and debt forgiveness.

LIURP – weatherization assistance for customers meeting income/consumption requirements.

CARES – payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships.

Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund – helps customers who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria meet basic energy needs: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, or receiving unemployment benefits.

Budget Plan – predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year.

Payment Agreement – extended payment terms are available to customers who are unable to pay their bill.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to nearly 2 million customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuel.com.