Printing 3-d face shields for health care workers

Some companies are using 3-d printers to make face shields for health care workers facing dire shortages

(FOX NEWS) — Celebrities, car companies, and so many others are helping fight the spread of the coronavirus.

With hospitals clamoring for masks and other personal protection equipment help is coming from an unlikely source.

Some companies are making protective masks from 3-d printers.

These machines melt plastic and make different parts of masks that hospitals may use when treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Early Wednesday morning, the senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a virus relief bill.

The legislation is intended to revitalize the economy by helping families small businesses and industries.

The package is also expected to help hospitals with medical equipment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: