Pringles reveals pickle flavored chips

(FOX NEWS) — Pringles are getting pickled.

The chip company announcing the launch of its new Pickle Rick flavor.

The unusual name behind the snack comes from the popular adult cartoon show “Rick and Morty.”

Officials at pringles say the “Rick and Morty” partnership is “something completely new for the brand” adding, they hope fans of the TV show will love the new flavor.

Cans of Pickle Rick chips are expected to hit store shelves in February.

This will be around the time Pringles, and the TV network Adult Swim, will also launch a new commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl.

