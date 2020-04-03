Powerball jackpots fall because of coronavirus

Lottery officials say there will no longer be a starting jackpot amount as lottery ticket sales drop amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re feeling lucky enough in coronavirus times to splurge on lottery tickets “lady luck” may have taken a chunk of change out of one such opportunity.

The Powerball product group announcing some major changes for the game saying, there will no longer be guaranteed Powerball starting jackpot amounts or a minimum jackpot increase between drawings.

Officials say these changes are necessary in order to ensure that ticket sales can continue to cover the jackpot and lower-tier cash prizes.

Powerball jackpot ticket purchases have dropped significantly because more states have required their residents to stay indoors.

Powerball tickets are two-dollars per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the winning tickets are sold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: