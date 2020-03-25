Pot sales soar as Americans stay home

Dispensaries in states including Colorado, California, and Washington are reporting a dramatic rise in sales due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

(FOX NEWS) — Marijuana dispensaries are reporting a spike in sales across the nation, as more and more people hunker down due to COVID-19.

New data from cannabis analytics company ‘Headset’ released on Tuesday reported legal marijuana sales in a number of states including California, New York, and Oregon have been on the rise in the past few days.

The report says legal marijuana sales rose by 75 percent in Oregon and 56 percent in California.

A number of cities are classifying dispensaries as an “essential” business which are giving citizens the green light to purchase cannabis goods during the pandemic.

