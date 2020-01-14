Popeye’s, Door Dash offer free chicken sandwich with purchase

The popular Louisiana-style fast food chain and door dash entering a new delivery partnership-and you can get a free chicken sandwich with a minimum order.

(FOX NEWS) — A chicken restaurant chain making it possible to get a free chicken sandwich delivered right to your door.

Popeyes, the Louisiana-style food chain known for kicking off the chicken sandwich wars says you can have their popular chicken sandwich free.

Popeye’s and food delivery service Door Dash are partnering together for the offer, if you place a Popeyes order of 20-dollar or more.

The offer is good from now until January 19th.

Popeyes launched its sandwich in August, prompting a sandwich war with Chick-fil-A.

Door Dash is now Popeyes’ largest third-party delivery partner, operating across 1,000 stores nationwide.

More from MyHighPlains.com: