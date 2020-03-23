Plenty of businesses are hiring amid coronavirus crisis

(FOX NEWS) — As the number of coronavirus cases climbs in the US, the nature of what businesses stay open and closed focuses in on key service industry sectors.

Food and consumer products creating a new economy and are showing rises in hiring opportunities.

Retail giant Amazon hiring 100,000 new workers to assist with online deliveries across the country and temporarily raising the minimum wage to 17-dollars an hour.

Domino’s hiring as many as 10,000 workers, including delivery experts, pizza makers and customer service representatives as restaurants everywhere shut down.

And PepsiCo foods, makers of beverages such as Pepsi, want 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline employees across the US in the coming months.

Walmart and Kroger’s grocery, key food suppliers, also making large hires as well.

