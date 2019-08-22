Planters giving away free Cheez Balls Powder

(FOX NEWS) – Good news for cheese lovers Planters Cheese Balls are back!
The formerly discontinued snack is returning to store shelves for good.
To celebrate, the brand is giving away a limited edition product dubbed cheese powder.
It’s a canister filled with only the iconic orange powder letting fans top off any meal with cheesy goodness.
You have until September 1st to enter the giveaway on Twitter.
Just post a tweet about a food you’d like to eat the cheese dust with for a chance to win.
350 lucky contestants will get a free shaker of cheese powder in the mail.