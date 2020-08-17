Pizza shops facing pepperoni shortage

Restaurants from New York to South Dakota are reporting higher prices for the nation's favorite pizza topping.

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for pepperoni lovers, You could be forced to order plain pizza soon.

According to a report from Bloomberg, America’s most popular pizza topping is in scarce supply.

Small pizza shops across the country are reporting higher prices for their usual pepperoni orders with some paying nearly double the cost for the topping.

Two reasons cited for the shortage — pork processors have fewer employees during the coronavirus pandemic and higher demands for pizza during the virus lockdowns.

