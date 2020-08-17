(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for pepperoni lovers, You could be forced to order plain pizza soon.
According to a report from Bloomberg, America’s most popular pizza topping is in scarce supply.
Small pizza shops across the country are reporting higher prices for their usual pepperoni orders with some paying nearly double the cost for the topping.
Two reasons cited for the shortage — pork processors have fewer employees during the coronavirus pandemic and higher demands for pizza during the virus lockdowns.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Five people, including four children, killed in East Texas head-on collision
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Pizza shops facing pepperoni shortage
- FDA’s first-ever medical supply shortages list
- Auto makers close to finishing ventilator production