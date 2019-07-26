Pizza Hut tests carry-out lockers

The pizza chain testing out a digital ordering system at a location in California. Customers can pick up their order without having to talk to a single person.

Pizza Hut is trying out new technology for people in a hurry.

The pizza chain is experimenting with a “vending machine” format to cut down waiting in lines.

“The Hut” is testing a 12-compartment digital “cubby system” at a restaurant in Hollywood, California.

Customers can actually make their orders in advance and pick up their food in “cubby windows”, which are like lockers.

The cubby displays your name and has a lining to keep your food hot and your drinks cold.

Once you’ve paid, you double-tap the screen and grab your meal.

The cubby doors remain locked until you’re in the store and have paid, to prevent theft of the order.