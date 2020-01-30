Pizza Hut offering free food and money during the Super Bowl

The chain will give one lucky couple two tickets for next year’s big game, two years of free pizza and $22,000 toward their children’s education as a part of its Book It! program.

(FOX NEWS) — Parents know what the “terrible twos” means for young toddlers.

These “two’s” aren’t bad at all and Pizza Hut could put your “two’s” in the money.

Pizza Hut is offering expecting parents a big reward in the race to the delivery room on Super Bowl Sunday.

For the first family to give birth during the big game, two tickets to Super Bowl 55, two years of free pizza and $22,000 toward your children’s education.

That last offer part of Pizza Hut’s participation in “Book It” reading rewards program.

To enter, parents will need to post a photo on Twitter of their new babies, including the exact times of birth, and #PHTwin2Win, #Promotion” and @PizzaHut.

Watch the clock, moms-to-be. Hold the kids in until 6:30 p.m. the expected kickoff time.

More from MyHighPlains.com: