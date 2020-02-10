Pizza Hut launches mozzarella poppers pizza

(FOX NEWS) — Pizza Hut is getting even cheesier.

The chain rolling out the mozzarella poppers pizza.

It comes with 16 mozzarella-stuffed, seasoned squares baked right into the crust.

Pizza Huts says the new option is a combo of your favorite app and your favorite pizza.

Pizza Hut has also brought back the heart-shaped pizza, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The fan-favorite will be available on its own or as part of the Valentine’s Day bundle.

It includes a 1-topping heart-shaped pizza and choice of a Hershey’s triple chocolate brownie or ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie.

